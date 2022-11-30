New York Hunter Illegally Kills Deer With ATV, Crossbow in Hudson Valley

A New York hunter is accused of trespassing on Hudson Valley property and illegally killing a deer with a crossbow and ATV.

On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.

In this week's report, The DEC reported New York businesses were ticketed for selling "highly invasive species," an Ulster County resident was ticketed for killing a deer on his property while a Sullivan County hunter was also ticketed for illegally taking a deer.

Illegal Deer Take From ATV in Sullivan County, New York

Canva Canva loading...

On Nov. 7, ECOs Wood and Doroski responded to a complaint about someone shooting a deer from an ATV in the town of Thompson.

During the investigation, the officers found a number of pools of fresh blood and a crossbow bolt. It's believed the hunter illegally used a crossbow to kill the deer, officials say.

Officers also received information about where the deer was moved after being shot, officials say.

Deer Illegally Hunted With Crossbow in Sullivan County

Deer Crossing Road,washington state jamesvancouver loading...

At that location, officers found a fresh gut pile and the hunter who allegedly killed the deer.

The hunter confessed to shooting the 10-point buck with a crossbow while trespassing on the property, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"The crossbow used to shoot the deer is illegal because it does not meet specifications for crossbow hunting in New York," the DEC states.

DEC DEC loading...

The Officers confiscated the deer and ticketed the hunter for the illegal take of deer, trespassing, and using a crossbow not lawful for hunting.

The Most Competitive Colleges In New York State Future college students: Here are the colleges and universities in New York State that are really hard to get into - so be prepared to work hard!

25 Craziest UFO Sightings in New York in 2022 New York residents see a lot of weird things in any given year, but some of us claim to see things outside the normal level of New York weird like UFOs.

A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In New York State Keep scrolling to see pictures of the newly revamped New York State Thruway service areas.

New York’s 7 Coziest Small Towns That You Should Visit Luckily for us, we don't have to travel very far to find a super cozy town to visit because New York is home to seven of the coziest towns in the United States!