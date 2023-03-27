New York Hospital on Lockdown After Reports of Armed Person

New York Hospital on Lockdown After Reports of Armed Person

David Lentz

Residents were both shocked and horrified to learn that a hospital in Upstate New York was recently put on lockdown after seeing reports of a possible person armed with a gun in the facility.

A hospital is a place where you go to recover from an illness or injury. You wouldn't expect a dangerous incident to occur there but some scary news just broke from Albany Med's Twitter page. Officers from Albany Police Department arrived at Albany Medical Center after a report that there was a person inside with a pistol.


Google Maps
loading...

The hospital staff is asking visitors to remain at home and refrain from coming to the facility to see a loved one who is currently there.

This story is developing and we will continue to keeping you informed and updated on our website and mobile app.

Hudson Valley Cities & Towns Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous

Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles, Hudson Valley News, Original Features
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post