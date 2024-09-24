New York Helping Create 1 Million “Good Paying, High Quality Jobs”

New York State is doing its part to save the planet while creating 1 million "good-paying, high-quality jobs."

Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York’s participation in the U.S. Climate Alliance’s Governors’ Climate-Ready Workforce Initiative.

Climate Week In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

New York State officials are marking Climate Week in New York today by announcing a climate change jobs-related initiative.

Hochul and a bipartisan coalition of 23 other governors, are working together to improve and expand pathways into a wide variety of climate-ready jobs that are "critical to building a clean, equitable, and resilient net-zero future", according to Hochul's office.

"The initiative’s launch comes as historic federal investments, combined with ambitious state climate action, have unleashed a significant expansion of good-paying and union jobs in clean energy and clean technology fields—such as wind, solar, electric vehicles, energy efficiency, and batteries—with millions more anticipated in the coming years under the Biden-Harris administration’s Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post.

Good Paying, High Quality Climate Jobs

Canva Canva loading...

Governor Kathy Hochul says the Climate-Ready Workforce Initiative will grow career pathways in climate and clean energy fields that will lead to "good-paying, high-quality jobs."

“In New York, we’re showing how climate action and economic growth go hand-in-hand,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m proud to be collaborating with states, industry leaders, labor unions, higher education and community organizations to create the jobs of the future required to build a clean, equitable, and resilient economy. A skilled and well-prepared workforce will drive innovation, create new businesses, and ensure a sustainable, resilient future for our country.”

The U.S. Climate Alliance’s Governors’ Climate-Ready Workforce Initiative represents about 60 percent of the U.S. economy and 55 percent of the U.S. population. The goals are to:

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Goal To Train 1 Million

The Climate-Ready Workforce Initiative also plans to train 1 million new registered apprentices across the Alliance’s states and territories by 2035.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Training will lead to careers in climate and clean energy fields, officials say.

Governor Hochul Announces $2.3 Million to Support Job Training for Offshore Wind Projects

Canva Canva loading...

Hochul also announced New York will spend $2.3 million to support training for careers in offshore wind through the State’s Offshore Wind Training Institute

Items from Your Childhood Now Worth Lots of Money

Items from Your Childhood Now Worth Lots of Money Most people who grew up in Texas remember these items, but you probably didn't realize how much money they are worth now. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Keep Reading:

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree

Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in New York that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Stacker

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State