New York State has received a lot of media news in regards to health care in the last couple of years because it was the epicenter of the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19). New York's frontline workers showed their strength and potential while facing unprecedented challenges.

Though New York proved well in its fight against the disease, health care remains an issue that affects many New Yorkers. From basic procedures and check-ups to life-saving operations, there are so many factors that go into our health care system, and how people can attain the proper care.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, without factoring in extra costs that might arise from the pandemic, Americans on average spend more than $12,500 per year on personal health care. One thing is for sure, though we are the "United" States, health care is treated differently in each state. That being said, where does New York stand in regards to health care in the nation?

New York Health Care

Ranking states on health care is not very cut and dry. There are many factors that go into this decision, and not every platform is going to agree.

WalletHub recently compared the 50 states and Washington DC across 42 measures of cost, accessibility and outcome.

Cost: New York ranked 33rd

Accessibility: New York ranked 11th

Outcome: New York ranked 26th

Overall: 20th in the nation

US News also put out their own list on state health care, and they ranked New York a little more favorably across three categories: Access, Quality, and Public Health.

Access: 10th

Quality: 20th

Public Health: 3rd

Overall: 7th in the nation

World Population Review weighed in on the subject, and ranked New York even worse, using the same categories as WalletHub. In their list of Hospital Rankings by State, New York was 24th in the nation.

Based on these three rankings, we can see New York is considered in the top half of states for health care in the nation, but we still have a ways to go until we can New York reach the number one spot, primarily in making the proper care affordable to all New Yorkers.

