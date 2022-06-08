New York Health Department: Monkeypox Found In Sullivan County

The New York Department of Health has confirmed Monkeypox has found its way to the Hudson Valley.

Sullivan County Resident Diagnosed With Monkeypox

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the first case of monkeypox outside of New York City, in Sullivan County. Sullivan County officials believe it's limited to just one individual, with no local exposure.

Monkey Pox Lesions Getty Images loading...

"There is no identified risk to any County residents, as the individual had traveled outside the USA and was no longer contagious by the time they returned to Sullivan County. As we have done with COVID-19, Sullivan County Public Health remains vigilant and ready to respond to communicable diseases of all types, and should there be any public health risk, we will promptly make notice to our residents and visitors," Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw stated.

Officials believe the Sullivan County resident contracted monkeypox outside of the United States.

As of Tuesday, there are nine confirmed cases of Monkeypox in New York State. Eight are in New York City and one in Sullivan County.

"As the risk for monkeypox remains low, we urge New Yorkers to be alert and seek care if you have symptoms consistent with monkeypox, as we continue to learn more about this virus," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. "Healthcare providers throughout the state have been notified, our Wadsworth Center public health lab will continue to test for orthopoxvirus, and we will work with local health departments and public health experts to protect New Yorkers."

Monkey Pox Lesions Getty Images loading...

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is pretty uncommon in the United States but has occurred in the past. In 2003, 47 confirmed and probable cases of Monkeypox were reported from six states, according to the CDC.

Early symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Within about one to three days after a fever, the person develops a rash, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.

CDC CDC loading...

Anyone who experiences symptoms consistent with monkeypox should contact their health care provider right away.

