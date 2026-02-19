New York Launches ICE Reporting Website: What You Need to Know

An Anti-ICE portal is live in New York State. Here's how it works.

New York’s Attorney General wants New Yorkers to document ICE activity.

Anti-Ice Portal Launched In New York State

New York Attorney General Letitia James launched an online reporting portal for residents to submit documentation of ICE activity in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

According to her office, the goal is to review the footage and determine whether any laws were broken during enforcement actions. New Yorkers can submit photos and videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations happening in their communities.

"If you witnessed and documented ICE activity, I urge you to share that footage with my office," James stated.

Portal Is Called The Federal Action Reporting Form

The anti-ICE portal, officially known as the Federal Action Reporting Form, was created after a high-profile ICE raid on Canal Street in New York City.

It's designed to collect evidence, investigate misconduct and monitor ICE operations.

Collect Evidence: New Yorkers can upload photos and videos or link to social media footage documenting federal enforcement actions.

New Yorkers can upload photos and videos or link to social media footage documenting federal enforcement actions. Monitor Operations : The portal needs specific details to fully investigate. That includes the date, time, and precise location of the incident.

: The portal needs specific details to fully investigate. That includes the date, time, and precise location of the incident. Investigate Misconduct: The AG's office will use these reports to determine whether ICE violated state laws or civil rights.

“Every New Yorker has the right to live without fear or intimidation,” James added. "We are committed to reviewing these reports and assessing any violations of law. No one should be subject to unlawful questioning, detention, or intimidation.”

CLICK HERE to submit videos or other documents.

This month, James expanded these by deploying trained legal observers to document ICE raids in real-time.

New York Attorney General Letitia James Makes Major Announcement David Dee Delgado/Getty Images loading...

"We have seen in Minnesota how quickly and tragically federal operations can escalate in the absence of transparency and accountability. My office is launching the Legal Observation Project to examine federal enforcement activity in New York and whether it remains within the bounds of the law," James said.

