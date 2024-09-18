New York Grandfather Murdered By Grandson In Hudson Valley

There's a shocking twist following the "horrific" death of a grandfather in the Hudson Valley nearly two years ago.

A Hudson Valley man and his partner are pleading guilty to the killing of his grandfather.

Rockland County Couple Plead Guilty To Killing Grandfather

Constantinos Mastakouris was found dead in late January 2023.

On Monday, the man's grandson, 32-year-old Constantinos Doonan, a/k/a “Dino” of New City, New York, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree, a class A felony, Doonan's partner, 26-year-old Jo-Ann Haughey 26, of New City, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first-degree a class B Violent Felony.

“The defendants in this case both pled guilty, taking responsibility for their horrific actions," District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said. "The defendants engaged in a senseless act of extreme violence that resulted in the death of an innocent person who was defendant Doonan’s grandfather. Both defendants will be sentenced to lengthy state prison terms for their crimes.”

Gruesome Murder In New City, New York

According to the Rockland County DA's office, the New City couple " brutally caused" the death of Constantinos Mastakouirs.

"Mr. Mastakouris was strangled and choked to death after he was killed, the defendants wrapped his body in a tablecloth and other materials and then placed the body in (a) crawl space in the basement of the home," the Rockland County DA's office told Hudson Valley Post.

After placing the dead body in a crawl space the couple allegedly stole the grandfather's belongings, "including but not limited to his car, jewelry, and credit card."

Expected Prison Sentences After Murder In Lower Hudson Valley

It's expected that Doonan will be sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison on the second-degree murder conviction.

Haughey will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison for manslaughter.

