New York Fugitive Flees Country After Injuring Hudson Valley Kids
Here's how a U.K. man fled the country after injuring multiple children in the Hudson Valley.
On Thursday, a UK man was sentenced for an accident in the Hudson Valley that injured children.
British Man Arrested In Hudson Valley
Officials say 22-year-old Thomas Robb of the UK fled the scene of the accident in Rockland County back in 2022 and then fled the country.
On Thursday the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of assault, three counts of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an incident causing physical injury and reckless driving.
Children Injured By Wrong-Way Driver In Blauvelt, New York
Robb drove the wrong way on a one-way street on North Greenbush Road and continued onto Route 303 in Blauvelt, NY in the wrong direction and into oncoming traffic on July 30, 2022.
His BMV was speeding when it hit a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz which ricocheted into a 2021 Dodge Charger carrying several individuals including several children.
Many children were injured.
“These children will never have a childhood…put him in jail…I need for this court to make him take full responsibility," a victim's grandmother said in a victim impact statement.
Robb exited his vehicle and immediately fled the scene. He was soon caught, arrested and remanded to the Rockland County Jail on $25,000 bail.
Flees United States Using Twin Brother's Passport
He was released after posting bail.
Weeks later, he used his twin brother’s passport and flew to London, police say.
Robb was extradited back to the United States in January of 2025.
He was sentenced to 364 days in prison.
