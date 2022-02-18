Food Network recently published a list of the "98 Best Pastas In The United States" and honored New York State with 13 shout-outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots.

How Did Pasta Come To America?

Believe it or not, we have early Spanish settlers to thank for being the first to bring pasta to America. Also, we have to give a big thank you to former U.S. President and founding father, Thomas Jefferson:

It was Thomas Jefferson that helped give pasta an initial push into popularity. During an extended stay in Paris from 1784-1789, Jefferson ate what he called macaroni back then, the word could have referred to any shape of pasta. He enjoyed the dish so much that he returned to America with two cases in tow. When his supply ran out, he sent for reinforcements via a friend from Naples."

PBS adds that archaeologists believe that central Asia is most likely the first area to have produced noodles thousands of years ago.

How Pasta Changed The 19th Century

During the late 19th century, a large group of immigrants relocated from Italy to America (most from Naples). When that happened, pasta became a common food in the states, and even more common in New York State/New York City.

Best Pastas in the Country

The experts at Food Network put together a delicious list of 98 restaurants from coast to coast that make amazing pasta. They broke the list down to specific dishes you can enjoy at these restaurants. New York was lucky to make the list 13 times. Here's those restaurants on the list:

13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country Food Network recently published a list of the " 98 Best Pastas In The United States " and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots.

They broke the list down to specific dishes you can enjoy at these restaurants. Here's those restaurants on the list:

21 Incredible Spots To Order Spaghetti Across The Utica And Rome Area Of New York Is there no more classic match than spaghetti and meatballs? Where in the Utica and Rome area of New York can you order the best spaghetti dishes? Here's 21 spots.



From A to Z: Amazing Riggies in Central New York You Need To Try These are just a few of the riggies that you can try in Central New York, from A to Z. What restaurant serves up your favorites?