16 Top Restaurants You Can Find in the Kingston Stockade District

The Hudson Valley is full of beautiful areas that have a cluster of unique and different restaurants. You can travel to so many quaint towns in our area which offer wonderful places to grab a meal. Some of these towns actually have neighborhoods and districts that have a large group of restaurants all in one place, the Kingston Stockade district is one of those places.

Having a group of great restaurants all centrally located is convenient for dining it also often leads to other businesses populating the area. Neighborhoods with restaurants and retail together are quite common in the Hudson Valley. We have Rhinebeck, Beacon, New Paltz even Woodstock. Kingston actually has two areas, the Rondout down on the waterfront and the Stockade district in Uptown.

The Kingston Stockade District History

So what makes the Kingston Stockade District so Amazing for dining? Truly it is the collection of restaurants but it is also the area's history. The neighborhood dates back to 1658 when Governor Stuyvesant ordered the original area built to protect the early settlers. Remember Kingston was the first capital of New York. The Senate House was built there in 1777.

Today, The Kingston Stockade District is full of shops, museums, music venues, farmer's markets, and of course an unbelievable amount of restaurants. The area has drawn people in who visit the Hudson Valley. It is definitely a place both locals and tourists put on their list for enjoyment year-round.

Kingston New York Restuarant Makes National News

One of the area's most notable restaurants is the Stockade Tavern which not only made Esquire Magazine's "Best Bars in America" list in 2014 but also garnished accolades when it was featured in a CBS News entertainment piece over last Christmas for its Historic Egg Nog

Hungry for a great meal out in the Hudson Valley?