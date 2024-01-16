Bomb Explodes In Hudson Valley, New York: New Jersey Man Arrested

A bomb placed outside a home exploded. The Hudson Valley town was recently named one of New York's 25 "safest" places to live.

Police responded to a home in the Lower Hudson Valley following reports of an explosion.

Explosion In Westchester County, New York

On Thursday, the Bedford Police Department responded to a report of an explosion at a home on McLain Street in Bedford, New York.

"Following an exhaustive joint investigation between the Bedford Police Detective Bureau and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, two subjects were arrested this morning in New Jersey and will be prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York on federal charges related to the incident," the Bedford Police Department stated in a press release.

New Jersey Man Arrested Following Explosion In Bedford, New York

A Bergen County, New Jersey man is accused of leaving an explosive device at the home of a business associate.

Damjan Stanivukovic from Closter, New Jersey and an accomplice allegedly rigged a gas can to explode with firework tubing and placed the explosive on a driveway in Bedford.

Police say Stanivukovic left a chilling message for his business associate. A text message to the unnamed target read, "This is your final warning."

Police say an associate of Stanivukovic lived at the Westchester County home. The two men had been involved in a long-running business dispute.

Stanivukovic was charged with placing the device to intimidate an associate.

No Injuries Reported

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and there was little property damage.

A box survived the explosion. Inside the box police found a label with Stanivukovic's address, which turned up a book entitled "Make Fireworks and Explosives at Home.

Police also allegedly found other evidence and firearms at Stanivukovic's New Jersey home, according to CBS News.

