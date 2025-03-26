New York Feds Take Down Massive Scam, $50M Stolen

Officials accused of a group of trying to steal $80 million and allege they successfully stole $80 million.

The FBI and United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced that six people were charged with trying to steal $80 million.

Six Charged In New York With Attempting To Steal Approximately $80 Million

A four-count criminal indictment charged Shan Anand, Nosakhare Nobore, Nicholas Pappas, Leonard Ujkic, Solomon Aluk and Jorge Gonzalez with a scheme to fraudulently obtain checks and launder the proceeds.

Officials say most of the stolen checks provided by the government for COVID-19 relief were placed into bank accounts for "sham" businesses or stolen or fake identities.

“We allege that the defendants stole tens of millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief and other checks, and even used a ‘Fraud Bible’ containing instructions for committing fraud," Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky said

Accused Of Stealing $50 Million

Officials say the group tried to steal $80 million and successfully stole about $50 million between 2021 and 2025.

"The defendants brazenly attempted to exploit multiple United States government programs in their attempts to illegally enrich themselves," FBI Acting Assistant Director Leslie R. Backschies said.

