New York Father, Son Charged After Fire Kills HV Firefighter

A father and son are facing a host of charges following a massive fire that killed two including a Hudson Valley firefighter.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

A Rockland County Grand Jury charged Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer with manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, two counts of assault, arson and reckless endangerment following an investigation into a fatal fire at a nursing home in Spring Valley.

Rockland Video

The fire broke out in March at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults on Lafayette Street in Spring Valley. The blaze killed one resident and a Spring Valley firefighter.

Gofundme

Jared Lloyd was one of the first responders on the scene at the massive fire at Evergreen Court For Adults.

Gofund Me/Rockland Video

Lloyd was killed while searching for others, determined to rescue anyone who was trapped. Lloyd was the father of two boys and a 15-year member of the Columbian Engine Company.

Rockland Video

Evergreen Court Home for Adults is a senior living provider in Spring Valley that offers residents assisted living, nursing homes and continuing care.

Rockland Video

Firefighters spent the overnight hours battling the blaze. Eight people noticed the blaze and rushed into the burning building and helped bring out residents in wheelchairs, walkers or carried out residents.

Rockland Video

Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer were reportedly hired to kosherize the kitchen for Passover. They are accused of leaving burning materials unattended outside and keeping fire alarms on test mode.

Rockland Video

Several others are also facing charges in connection to the fire.

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York