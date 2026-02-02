New York Alert: Rodent, Bird Waste Found 2,000 Popular Products

A recall of thousands of popular products, including drugs, medical devices, and food, may impact New Yorkers or their families.

The FDA reports that Gold Star Distribution determined its Minneapolis center was operating under unsanitary conditions.

Thousands Of Popular Products Recalled

According to the FDA, thousands of popular products have been recalled due to the "presence of rodent and avian contamination."

"Products held under insanitary conditions may become contaminated through contact with contaminated surfaces or exposure to airborne particulates associated with animal waste. Exposure to contaminated products can pose serious health risks to consumers, including the potential for bacterial contamination, which may result in illness or infection," the FDA states in its recall notice.

Anyone handling the recalled products could be very sick due to adulteration from pests, including rodents, birds, and insects.

"The FDA determined that the facility was operating under insanitary conditions, including the presence of rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food, and cosmetic products were held. These conditions create a significant risk that products held at the facility may have been contaminated with filth and harmful microorganisms," the FDA states.

Recalled Products Include Cheerios, Pringles, DayQuil Much More

Approximately 2,000 products are impacted by this recall.

Recalled products include:

Snacks & Candy: Pringles, Skittles, Takis, Airheads, Jolly Rancher, Sour Patch Kids, Starburst, Hershey’s, Reese's, and Kit Kat.

Pantry Staples: Cheerios, Nutella, Lucky Charms, Froot Loops, Maruchan Ramen, Domino Sugar, Heinz Ketchup, Jif Peanut Butter, and Kraft Mac & Cheese.

Beverages: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Gatorade, Arizona Iced Tea, Fiji Water, Red Bull, and Folgers Instant Coffee.

Medications: Advil, Tylenol, Benadryl, Aleve, Motrin, Excedrin, Pepto Bismol, NyQuil, and DayQuil.

Pet Food: Purina, Friskies, Fancy Feast, and Meow Mix.

Personal Care: Colgate toothpaste, Axe body spray, Dove products, Trojan condoms, and Gillette razor

You can see a full list by CLICKING HERE.

These products may have come in contact with rodent droppings, rodent urine, and/or bird waste.

Destroy Recalled Impacts

The products were only sold in Indiana, Minnesota, and North Dakota. Hudson Valley Post is sharing this recall because so many New Yorkers travel or have family all over the nation.

Anyone who purchased affected products in these states should "destroy" them immediately rather than returning them to the store. Gold Star will provide refunds upon request.

As of this writing, no illnesses have been reported.

