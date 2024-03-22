New York Customers Unable To Order Food At Fast Food Giant

New Yorkers weren't loving this!

McDonald's confirmed a global outage that impacted eateries across the world.

McDonald's Confirms Global Outage

Canva, oneclearvision from Getty Images, Jill_InspiredByDesign from Getty Images Canva, oneclearvision from Getty Images, Jill_InspiredByDesign from Getty Images loading...

On Friday, the fast food giant was hit by a system failure impacting restaurants across the globe.

"There is currently a system failure," McDonald's Japan tweeted. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask that you please wait for a while until the service is restored."

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The system failure left customers in some parts of the world unable to order food, CNBC stated.

Outage Impacts New York State

McDonald's Monthly Sales Rise 4.9 Percent Spencer Platt loading...

Downdetector, a website that tracks when businesses or websites are having issues, reported issues at McDonald's locations in New York State as well as Illinois, California, Arizona and Washington State.

Stores were left unable to handle customers and online and app orders were disrupted

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The outage also impacted locations in the U.K., Japan and Australia.

After the issue was resolved, McDonald's issued a statement thanking customers for "their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

McDonalds Speeds Up Take Out Service Getty Images loading...

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

The company didn't provide a reason for the outage but confirmed to CNBC the outage wasn't "related to a cybersecurity event.”

Customer Reviews for the Worst-Rated McDonald's in America The McDonald's at 22333 E 9 Mile Rd. St. Clair Shores, Michigan, has the worst ratings of any McDonald's in America according to a new study by ScrapeHero . Here are some customer reviews from Google. Gallery Credit: jrwitl

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.