A New York State Trooper from the Hudson Valley accused of killing a New York City girl wants to be released from prison.

Last week, Christopher Baldner of Greene County was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

The indictment alleges Baldner, a member of the New York State Police, while on patrol along the New York State Thruway used his police vehicle to ram a car occupied by four members of the Goods family which caused the car to flip over, resulting in the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods.

The fatal encounter happened in the area of mile marker 93.6 in Ulster County on the New York State Thruway. Monica's father, Tristan Goods, claims Baldner yelled at him for speeding, cursed at his wife and accused the family of hiding drugs in their car.

Goods also said he kept his hands on the wheel at all times but when he asked to speak to a supervisor Baldner sprayed the car with pepper spray.

Goods then sped away. During the pursuit, Baldner twice rammed his police vehicle into the rear of the Goods car. Upon the second strike, the Goods car flipped over several times, the indictment alleges.

Monica Goods, of Brooklyn, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, police say. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Thursday in Ulster County Court, Baldner was denied bail, NBC reports.

Prosecutor Jennifer Gashi believes Baldner could have used safer methods to end the high-speed chase.

"He could have used other, safer methods if they were authorized by a supervisor to end the pursuit, and instead he chose to intentionally ram the Goods' vehicle two times within nine seconds, and that is what caused the death of Monica Goods," Gashi said Thursday during the bail hearing, according to NBC.

Baldner's defense believes Goods traveling at over 100 mph caused the fatal accident.

"After the Goods' vehicle was stopped at 101 mph in a 65 mph zone, there were exchanges between the operator of that vehicle and Mr. Baldner," attorney John Ingrassia said in the court room. "There were repeated and numerous requests by Trooper Baldner for the operator to identify himself."

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

