New York Debating Massive Changes To Vaccine Guidance

New York State is joining other nearby states in debating major changes to its vaccine recommendations.

New York State is one of several states thinking of changing vaccine guidance.

New York May Change Vaccine Guidance

HPV Vaccinations Back In Spotlight After Perry Joins Presidential Race Getty Images loading...

Health leaders from New York State met with health officials from Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, and Pennsylvania to discuss its own vaccine guidance.

Leaders from these Northeastern states met because President Trump's administration is making nationwide changes to vaccine recommendations.

Northeast States Fear Vaccine Approach From Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Makes Campaign Announcement In Philadelphia Getty Images loading...

These Northeastern states are thinking of a regional approach to vaccine guidance after U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made several vaccine policy changes since President Trump took office.

The Northeast leaders worry Kennedy won't make vaccine recommendations based on credible science.

"We simply can't trust the recommendations coming from the federal government anymore," one health official told NBC.

Questions also remain regarding if health insurance companies will fully cover vaccines if they aren't recommended by Kennedy and the CDC.

Vaccines Needed For New York Students

crossstudio crossstudio loading...

