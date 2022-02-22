New York City Residents Moved To These Hudson Valley Towns, Counties The Most

More New York City residents moved to the Hudson Valley than any other region in the Tri-State. One local county rivaled Florida in its popularity for movers.

Piece of Cake, a New York City-based moving company, just released its "Makin' Moves Report." The annual survey shows were New York City residents moved the most in the past year.

"What we found was that while more people moved than ever before, that didn’t necessarily mean that they left New York. In fact, the most common move New Yorkers made was within NY," Piece of Cake states in its report.

Piece of Cake analyzed data from over 35,000 moves that Piece of Cake facilitated in 2021, with additional analysis and anecdotes from internal customer surveys, officials say.

"Compiled from customer move zip code data, the report dives into statistics and trends by neighborhood, borough, city, county, and state," Piece of Cake adds.

The Hudson Valley was "the hottest region" in the Tri-State area for movers. Below are the counties and towns in the Hudson Valley where New York City residents moved the most.

Over 90 percent of New York City residents moved within New York, according to the report.

