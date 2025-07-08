New York Bracing For Deadly Weather In Multiple Ways

A tropical storm is wreaking havoc across the Hudson Valley and the worst has yet to come.

The Hudson Valley is getting hit from both ends—dangerous heat and now the threat of flash flooding.

Tropical Storm Causing Weather Issues In New York

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported that Tropical Storm Chantal could wreak havoc across the region. That's proving true on Tuesday.

Weather Outlook For Hudson Valley: July 7-13

Flood Watch, Heat Advisory Issued For New York

A Flood Watch and Heat Advisory are in effect across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

The National Weather Service says a tropical air mass will bring showers and thunderstorms for most of the region this afternoon and evening.

"Heavy rainfall" is possible with rates around 2 inches of rain per hour this time.

"This rainfall could lead to flash flooding," the NWS states. "Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations."

New Yorkers living in areas that are "prone to flooding" are told to "take action" should flooding start.

Temperatures Could Feel Near 100 Degrees

The Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Temperatures could feel like 100 degrees or more, making it dangerous to be outside too long.

"A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time," the NWS writes in its advisory.

The National Weather Service warns that the hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness.

"Take extra precautions when outside," the NWS says. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

What do you need to prepare?

