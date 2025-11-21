New York Warned Of Massive Blackout As Boycott Gains Steam

A mass boycott is being planned for the biggest shopping period of the year.

A nationwide economic boycott is scheduled to take place from November 25 to December 2.

Mass Blackout Planned In New York

A coalition of grassroots activist groups is urging Americans to skip the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

The week-long boycott, organized by Blackout the System, The People’s Sick Day, American Opposition, the Money Out of Politics Movement, The Progressive Network, and The People's Union USA, starts on Tuesday.

It aims to protest corporate greed, economic inequality, inflation, the high cost of living, political issues, and more.

New Yorkers Urged Not To Shop At Walmart, Target, Amazon, More

Organizers say the goal is simple. Show that the power actually lies with consumers, not corporations or politicians saying they’re on your side.

"We don’t see this fight as left versus right. We see it more as top versus bottom" one organizer said.

New Yorkers are to avoid all nonessential spending at major retailers, online and in stores. Top targeted retailers include Target, Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot.

Don't Work, Travel, Eat Out

Organizers also want you to avoid unnecessary travel, cancel streaming and digital subscriptions, and avoid eating out at chain restaurants. It's also recommended that you don't work, if possible, during the blackout.

Small Business Saturday Is Exempt

You are still encouraged to support local small businesses and eateries. Especially on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.

"If you must spend: support small, local businesses only. Pay in cash," organizers say.

