Item Found In Most Kitchens Might Be Banned In New York
New York State could soon ban one of the most common household items found in kitchens.
Proposed bills in New York would ban non-stick cookware by 2026.
New York State Bill Aims To Ban Non-Stick Cookware
Bills in the New York Senate (bill S1767) and Assembly (bill A4542) would prohibit the manufacture, sale, and use of cookware containing polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), also known as Teflon.
If passed, the bills would take effect next year, Jan. 1, 2026.
Reason For Ban
Supporters say the bills are about protecting public health and the environment from so-called “forever chemicals.”
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is known for creating slick, easy-to-clean cooking surfaces, but critics argue it can release harmful compounds when overheated and doesn’t break down in the environment.
Lawmakers say the chemicals can end up in food, air, and even drinking water.
Environmental groups back in the ban. Adding, it’s a necessary step to cut down on microplastics and chemical exposure.
What Critics Say
Not everyone is happy about the potential ban. Industry groups and restaurant owners warn that replacing all Teflon-based cookware could be costly and unnecessary.
They also say that the FDA still considers PTFE safe when used correctly.
Alternatives to non-stick cookware
- Stainless steel
- Cast iron
- Enamel-coated cast iron
- 100% ceramic cookware
If the ban becomes law, it would give the state exclusive control over regulating non-stick cookware and force manufacturers to switch to safer materials.
