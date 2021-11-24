‘New York Basketball Legend’ To Meet Hudson Valley Fans

A "New York basketball legend" will be in the Hudson Valley this weekend to meet and greet local fans.

Officials with the Galleria at Crystal Run announced a "New York Knicks basketball legend" will be meeting and greeting fans this Saturday.

John Starks will visit the Galleria at Crystal Run for a Meet & Greet and Autograph signing event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in front of Pro Image Sports on the lower level.

Getty Images

During his outstanding eight-year career with the New York Knicks, Starks was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 1992-1993, became an NBA All-Star in 1994, and was awarded the League’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1996-1997.

Getty Images

He averaged 14.1 points per game while leading the Knicks in three-point goals.

Getty Images

In the final minute of New York’s win over Chicago in Game 2 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals, Starks performed one of the most memorable “highlight” plays in team history – “The Dunk”.

Getty Images

After his tenure with the Knicks, Starks played again for the Golden State Warriors, shortly for the Chicago Bulls, and then for the Utah Jazz.

Getty Images

The Starks Meet & Greet and autograph signing will start at 3 p.m. at Pro Image Sports located at 1 Galleria Drive in Middletown.

Dawn Benko for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

Signing is expected to sell out for this event, so pre-registration is encouraged. A variety of ticket options are available for purchase. To pre-register and for more information on packages and details, contact BG Entertainment at 845-863-5242.

