Governor Hochul Bends 370 Year-Old Law Across New York State

New York made history Sunday morning. It involved beer before sunrise.

New York doesn’t usually bend its alcohol laws. Especially not on a Sunday morning. But this weekend? History got put on ice.

Hochul Allows Bars To Serve At 6 A.M. Sunday

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Governor Kathy Hochul made a rare statewide move, allowing bars and restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, so fans could watch Team USA’s Olympic gold medal hockey game.

"I still remember watching the 1980 game as a college student at Syracuse University, working in a pizza shop. The whole place stopped and watched together," Hochul stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

That might sound like common sense to hockey fans, but in New York, it’s actually a huge deal.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Under current law, Sunday alcohol service typically begins at 10 a.m., a rule rooted in centuries-old “Blue Laws” dating back to the Dutch colonial era.

The state has occasionally allowed earlier openings for major international sports events, but those usually required businesses to apply for special permits and pay fees.

This time, Hochul directed the State Liquor Authority to suspend enforcement statewide between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., eliminating the usual red tape.

It was the earliest a New York governor has ever effectively allowed Sunday morning alcohol service for a sporting event, and a major break from traditions that once banned alcohol sales until noon to encourage church attendance.

USA Men's Hockey Wins Gold

Those who went to the bar early got to see the U.S. men's ice hockey team win its first gold medal since 1980. Team USA took down Canada 2-1 in overtime Sunday morning.

Jack Hughes scored the game-winning goal in the extra period. NHL MVP Connor Hellebuyck stopped 41 shots for the Stars and Stripes.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The win didn’t just deliver bragging rights; it also gave the United States its 12th gold medal of these Winter Olympics, officially setting a new Team USA record for most golds in a single Winter Games.

These New Yorkers Are Taking on the 2026 Winter Olympics

These New Yorkers Are Taking on the 2026 Winter Olympics They trained here, grew up here, and are now, they're headed to the Olympics. Scroll through to meet the New York athletes competing in the 2026 Winter Games. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Images from the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, NY

Images from the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid, NY Here are some images from the week of February 13th-24th, 1980 in Lake Placid New York, home of the XIII Olympic Winter Games. Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM

The Top 10 Medal Winning Countries in Winter Olympics History