New York Agrees: Award-Winning Hudson Valley Eatery Creates Its Best Burger Ever

An award-winning Hudson Valley eatery just dropped what they call “one of the best burgers we’ve ever created.” Judges across New York agreed.

The Hudson Valley's best burger joint's brand new burger is officially one of the best made in New York State.

Ben's Fresh From Port Jervis Makes Finals Again

For the fifth straight year, Ben's Fresh in Port Jervis made the New York Beef Council's top 10 in this year's "Best NY Burger Competition."

Burger From Port Jervis, New York, Places Second

Ben's Fresh Ben's Fresh loading...

This year, Ben's Fresh finished second, for its new creation, "The New York State of Prime."

"This burger is without a doubt, one of the best we've ever created," Ben's Fresh owner Bobby Geraghty told Hudson Valley Post before the finals. "That Prime beef melts in your mouth."

Judges reached out to Geraghty to let him know this year's entry placed second this year, just three points behind the winning burger. (More on the winning burger below)

"We’re extremely proud of the work our staff put in this year. They certainly rose to the occasion. During the 30 days that the competition took place, we sold more burgers than we ever have in our 9-year history and welcomed many new customers from all over the Hudson Valley. It’s also always an honor to have our burgers recognized as some of the best in the state. We look forward to returning next year in the hopes of bringing home this title to the Hudson Valley. We thank you all again for your support," Geraghty exclusively told Hudson Valley Post.

Ben's Fresh Ben's Fresh loading...

This Is Now New York State's Best Burger

The title of the best burger in New York State was just awarded to Butcher's Son in Corning for its "bold and flavorful" Ghost Burger.

NY Beef Council NY Beef Council loading...

The Ghost Burger stacks two grass-fed beef patties with candied jalapeños, jalapeño basil pickles, Provolone cheese, and BBQ sauce—delivering a balanced mix of sweet heat and bold, savory flavor.

The New York Beef Council recognized the burger for its outstanding taste, eye-catching presentation, and overall experience, calling it a standout example of the culinary pride behind New York’s diverse and competitive burger scene.

