New York AG: Cuomo ‘Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Broke The Law’

Independent investigators say Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, retaliated against at least one, created a "toxic" workplace and more.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, the independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James released their report into the multiple allegations of sexual harassment by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Allegations started in December 2020 when Lindsey Boylan accused Cuomo of harassing her for years. Boylan served as an executive vice president of Empire State Development and later as a special adviser to Cuomo for economic development from March 2015 to Oct 2018.

At least seven more women later accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Lawyers hired by New York State Attorney General Letitia James interviewed Cuomo in July about sexual harassment allegations. James was hired in March to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations against Cuomo.

After nearly five months, the investigators concluded that:

Governor Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments

The governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.

The Executive Chamber fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.” The investigators find that Governor Cuomo’s actions and those of the Executive Chamber violated multiple state and federal laws, as well as the Executive Chamber’s own written policies.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James stated. “I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

Starting in December 2020, multiple women came forward with allegations that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed them. Over the course of the investigation, the investigators interviewed 179 individuals. Those interviewed included complainants, current and former members of the Executive Chamber, State Troopers, additional state employees, and others who interacted regularly with the governor. More than 74,000 documents, emails, texts, and pictures were also reviewed as evidence during the investigation.

Backed up by corroborating evidence and credible witnesses, the investigators detail multiple current or former New York state employees or women outside state service who were the targets of harassing conduct on the part of the governor, officials say.

As part of the investigation, Governor Cuomo also sat with the interviewers and answered questions under oath.

While the governor denied the most serious allegations, the investigators found that he did so by offering “blanket denials” or that he had a “lack of recollection as to specific incidents,” according to James.

The investigators also found that the governor’s recollection “stood in stark contrast to the strength, specificity, and corroboration of the complainants’ recollections, as well as the reports of many other individuals who offered observations and experiences of the governor’s conduct," according to the New York Attorney General's Office.

Additionally, the investigators found that the Executive Chamber was “rife with fear and intimidation” that not only “enabled the above-described instances of harassment to occur,” but also “created a hostile work environment overall," officials say.

Further, Governor Cuomo, himself, and the Executive Chamber allegedly engaged in “retaliatory” behavior by “intend[ing] to discredit and disparage” a former employee that came forward with her story of harassment.

The investigation found that Governor Cuomo’s sexual harassment of multiple women and his and the Executive Chamber’s retaliation against a former employee for coming forward with her claims of sexual harassment violated multiple state and federal laws, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the New York State Human Rights Law, and 42 U.S. Code § 1983, in addition to the Executive Chamber’s own equal employment policies, officials add.

Cuomo called the investigation a political smear and predicted last week New Yorkers will be "shocked" once they learn the facts of the Attorney General's investigation.

“I am very confident that they will be shocked at what they have heard about this versus what they know about it," Cuomo said.

On Tuesday, Cuomo's attorney issued an 85-page statement on the findings. CLICK HERE to read the full statement.

Earlier this year, Cuomo apologized if he made anyone "feel uncomfortable" but continues to deny the sexual harassment allegations.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Cuomo, State Lawmakers Agree on Many New Rules For New York State New York lawmakers passed a $212 billion budget that includes close to $4 billion in new taxes, legal sports betting, record school aid a lots more.

25 Beautiful, Scenic Picnic Spots in the Hudson Valley Here is a list of 25 amazing picnic spots located in the Hudson Valley!

23 Pictures That Show the Beauty of Minnewaska If you love hiking the Hudson Valley, you need to look at these stunning pictures