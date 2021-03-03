Gov. Cuomo Says He Will Not Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

New York State Governor Cuomo has addressed multiple sexual harassment allegations.

During a press conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he will not resign. Gov. Cuomo has now had multiple women accuse him of sexual harassment. Cuomo said he felt awful about the way he made people feel and that he is embarrassed by it.

Cuomo said during the press conference, "I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it."

There have been calls for Cuomo to step down for the position of Governor. According to CBS, Cuomo is facing pressure from the sexual harassment allegations, as well as his handling of nursing home cases of COVID-19. When asked if he would resign from his position as New York State Governor during the press conference, Cuomo said, "I'm not going to resign."

Cuomo was accused by former aide Lindsey Boylan of kissing her without consent. Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, accused Cuomo of sexual harassment as well. Anna Ruch accused Cuomo of touching her lower back and face, as well as asking to kiss her at a wedding. We reported on March 1, 2021, that Cuomo said he was sorry his playful jokes were misinterpreted as flirting. Gov. Cuomo said, "I never intended to offend anyone or cause any harm. I spend most of my life at work and colleagues are often also personal friends. At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way."

Cuomo has agreed to let New York Attorney General Letitia James appoint an outside investigator into the allegations.

