Hudson Valley Dad Wanted To Kill Mom, Convicted For 33rd Time

A Hudson Valley man was just convicted for his 33rd crime. This time, he threatened the mother of his child.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that a Dutchess County man was sentenced in Orange County Court, on Friday.

Dutchess County Man Sentenced In Orange County Court

OCDA OCDA loading...

On Friday, 59-year-old Lorenzo Jackson of Poughkeepsie, New York was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in jail after pleading guilty to an aggravated family offense.

Jackson confessed on November 27, 2022, that he entered the New Windsor, New York home of the mother of his child in violation of a previously issued order of protection. Inside, Jackson proceeded to argue with the mother, shoved her and refused to leave.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Later, after being taken into custody by the police, Jackson made threats to kill the victim, officials say.

Poughkeepsie Man Convicted For 33rd Time

Courtroom. artisteer loading...

This conviction is Jackson's 33rd criminal conviction, including 11 prior convictions for domestic violence crimes, according to the Orange County DA's office.

Orange County.Gov Orange County.Gov loading...

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home,” Hoovler said. “Where a serial offender refuses to abide by orders of protection, their actions must be met with appropriate criminal sanctions. My Office will continue to support victims of domestic violence by aggressively prosecuting those responsible for these crimes. I urge all victims of domestic violence to seek out the support available to them by contacting law enforcement, my Office or organizations such as Fearless! Hudson Valley who are there to assist.”

10 of the Most Famous Fathers of New York State From politicians to entertainers, these ten fathers have deep ties to New York and each has left a lasting imprint not only on our state but beyond.

These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic