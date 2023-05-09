Exciting Plans To Create New Waterfront Location In Hudson Valley

Multiple plans were released to develop a "prominent" waterfront site in the Hudson Valley. Officials want the public to comment on each plan. Which one do you like best?

On Monday, the City of Poughkeepsie released information about the submissions it received regarding the development of what's called a "prominent" 14-acre site on the southern waterfront in Poughkeepsie.

Plans To Upgrade Waterfront In Poughkeepsie

"The site is the last parcel with undeveloped acres on the city’s waterfront, with spectacular views of the Hudson River and the Highland bluffs of Franny Reese Park," the City of Poughkeepsie said in a statement.

Two submissions were received. One from Chai Developers, LLC, Bernard “Berry” Kohn and the other from Southern Waterfront Development, LLC, Joseph Bonura, Jr.

“We are grateful to the developers who have stepped up and have expressed interest in this key project,” Mayor Marc Nelson said. “This site has been dormant for far too long and is an essential parcel to create a seamless waterfront that connects destinations along the city’s Hudson shore.”

Chai Developers Plan

The plan from Chai Developers would create a city-owned park that would span the full length of the western edge and provide a paved pathway for pedestrian access along the riverfront portion of the site.

"The applicant outlined a number of “bump-out” locations along the promenade to accommodate a wide range of public uses along with the construction of a dock suitable for motorized and non-motorized watercraft accessible to the public,"

Commercial development would be focused on two buildings located at opposite ends of the site, with the centerpiece including a signature 12-story hotel and conference center," the City of Poughkeepsie states.

That hotel would host 136 rooms with a wide range of luxury features.

The Chai Developers' plan would also create a private marina along with an outdoor event space that could be utilized for public performances as well as the construction of a three-story commercial building that would host a diverse array of events designed to generate year-round activity, officials note.

Southern Waterfront Development's Plan

The plan from Southern Waterfront Development calls for a public and private partnership between the Bonura Hospitality Group and the City of Poughkeepsie.

"The developer proposed to divide the site into two parcels allowing for both a dedicated riverfront park space and an inland commercial development. The hallmark feature of this project would be a riverfront promenade that would include a public walkway spanning the entire waterfront portion of the site," officials state.

The riverfront promenade will provide north-south access along with benches, lighting and landscaped areas available for leisure and recreation.

At the southern part of the waterfront would be an amphitheater, public parking, and a kayak/canoe launch near a large public boat dock.

"In addition to the public uses described above, this project would feature approximately 30,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space with roughly 25 market-rate rental units above. The project also calls for the construction of a six-story residential building with approximately 110 units on the southern end of the site," the press release states.

The City of Poughkeepsie officially announced the 30-day public comment period on the proposals has started.

Public comments about the proposals must be sent by June 7 to development@cityofpoughkeepsie.com.

