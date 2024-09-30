New Upscale Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant Closing After “Soul Searching”

Just a few years after opening, a popular Hudson Valley steakhouse has shocked residents by announcing its closing for good.

Last week, Hudson Valley residents learned The Jet Set, a tiki bar on the Newburgh waterfront, was closing after just over two years in business.

Days later, another relativity new restaurant announced it's final days.

Dutchess County Steakhouse Is Closing

The Station Grille in Dutchess County is closing at the end of this week, after less than four years in business.

"The Steakhouse with (an) Upscale feel & Casual Vibe," The Station Grille stats on Facebook.

The final day for the eatery on Route 55 in Poughquag is set for Sunday, Oct 6. Owners say the "unfortunate" decision was made after a lot of "soul searching."

"After much thought and soul searching we have come to the unfortunate conclusion that we must permanently close our doors and move on to a new chapter of our lives," The Station Grille stated on Facebook. "We would like to thank all of our staff, customers, family and friends for their support through the last three years. None of this would be possible without you all!"

A reason for the closure wasn't given. In 2022, after one year in business, the restaurant was listed for sale.

The restaurant is still listed for sale, for just under $1.4 million.

