‘Tropical Tiki Bar’ Opening in ‘Heart’ Of Hudson Valley Waterfront

The wait is almost over! A highly anticipated brand-new "tropical tiki bar" will be opening in the Hudson Valley "this week."

In late April, Hudson Valley Post reported The Jet Set, a tropical tiki bar, lounge, and restaurant, was coming to the Newburgh waterfront.

Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Flour Shop, Colorcube, and Society of Lash Teaming Up To Open New Orange County Business

"The folks behind Liberty Street Bistro, Newburgh Flour Shop, Colorcube, and Society of Lash are coming together to bring an entirely new concept to the Newburgh Waterfront this summer: The Jet Set, a tropical tiki bar, lounge, and restaurant," Liberty Street Bistro wrote on Facebook in April.

The Jet Set will be located at 50 Front Street in Newburgh at the site of the former Blue Martini, 50 Front Street and other businesses.

"We’ll be sipping Mai Tais all summer at 50 Front Street, right in the heart of the Newburgh Waterfront," The Jet Set wrote on its Facebook page. "A tropical tiki bar and restaurant coming to the heart of the Newburgh Waterfront."

Opening Date Set

Hudson Valley residents have eagerly waited for an opening date to be announced. The wait is finally over!

"Big news, tiki fans: Opening Day is THIS WEEK," The Jet Set wrote on Facebook early Monday morning.

The Jet Set is scheduled to open on Friday, Sept. 2.

"The Jet Set will be a unique space for both classic and contemporary tropical cocktails and food, with a laidback, mid-century modern vibe that evokes a bygone era," Liberty Street Bistro states.

Newburgh, New York Waterfront Revitalized

Jessica Gonzalez, the operating partner and alum of famed cocktail bars Nomad and Death & Co. in New York City, will "spearhead" The Jet Set's cocktail program. Chef Maggie Lloyd, operating partner and Chef de Cuisine of Liberty Street Bistro, will be the "brainchild" of the food at The Jet Set.

"As a group of Newburgh business owners and residents, we are excited to share this with you all first and can’t wait to see you at 50 Front Street this summer," Operating Partners of The Jet Set, Alex Kelly, Michael Kelly, Pat Nunnari, Stephanie Nunnari, Maggie Lloyd and Jessica Gonzalez, wrote on Facebook.

