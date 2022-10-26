‘New Supercomputers’ Predicts Snowy Winter For Most Of New York State
"New supercomputers" are predicting a "wetter than average" winter for most of New York State.
The National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter Outlook. What do weather experts think the Empire State is in store for this winter? Do the supercomputers agree with other weather experts?
Most Of New York Will Get "Above Normal" Snowfall
The NOAA's U.S. Winter Outlook comes from the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center.
In terms of snowfall, the National Weather Service believes most of New York State has a good chance of getting "above normal" snowfall.
The Capital Region, Hudson Valley and New York City have an equal chance of getting either higher, lower or normal snowfall totals.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
The average date for the first snowstorm in many parts of New York State is approaching.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
New York Temperature Outlook
How cold will it get this winter? While some weather experts think we are in for a "season of shivers" the National Weather Service is actually predicting a warmer winter for the Hudson Valley and New York City.
The rest of the Empire State has an equal chance of getting higher, lower or normal temperatures.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
"New Supercomputers" Helping With Detailed Longrange Forcast
In June the NOAA started using the nation’s newest weather and climate supercomputers.
"The hardworking forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center produce timely and accurate seasonal outlooks and short-term forecasts year-round,” said Michael Farrar, Ph.D., director of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction. “NOAA’s new supercomputers are enabling us to develop even better, more detailed forecast capabilities, which we’ll be rolling out in the coming years.”
Get Ready To "Shake, shiver, and shovel!"
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on the Farmer's Almanac winter predictions. The Farmer's Almanac expects the Empire State will see a winter that is "slushy, icy, snowy" with "significant shivers."
'Bone-chilling Cold, Loads Of Snow' Expected For New York State
The Farmer's Almanac seems to agree with The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Hudson Valley Post also reported The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts the Empire State will see a "cold" and "snowy" winter.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac believes the weather for the East Coast is "best described as Shivery & Snowy."
Snowfall will also be "greater than normal," for the Empire State, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.