New Study Determines 15 ‘Worst Small Cities’ In New York State

Sad to say, but the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York dominate this list.

Our friends at WalletHub reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know about its research on the best and worst small cities to live in.

11 Worst Small Cities In New York

Below are the 11 worst "small cities" in New York State, according to WalletHub. A few hometowns from the Hudson Valley made the list. and one place from the region was deemed the worst place to live in New York State.

Irondequoit, Shirley, Uniondale, Watertown, Binghamton, Bay Shore, Newburgh, Elmira, Hempstead, Coram, Spring Valley are Deemed Worst Small Cities In New York State

To craft this list, WalletHub researched over 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability.

Below are the next four worst "small cities" in New York State, according to WalletHub.

Central Islip

Total Score: 54.73

Affordability: 934

Economic Health: 392

Education Health: 505

Quality Of Life: 1,196

Safety: 851

Deer Park

Total Score: 54.93

Affordability: 403

Economic Health: 1,190

Education Health: 231

Quality Of Life: 785

Safety: 851

Brighton

Total Score: 55.13

Affordability: 450

Economic Health: 1,315

Education Health: 525

Quality Of Life: 1,075

Safety: 725

Jamestown

Total Score: 55.13

Affordability: 785

Economic Health: 1,133

Education Health: 742

Quality Of Life: 277

Safety: 982

Huntington Station

Total Score: 54.27

Affordability: 784

Economic Health: 598

Education Health: 392

Quality Of Life: 896

Safety: 851

If you're wondering, East St. Louis, IL was named the worst small city in America, based on WalletHubs findings.

Saratoga Springs Named Best Place To Live In New York

We don't want to only give bad news. I'm sure you're curious what's the best small city in New York.

WalletHub named Saratoga Springs the best small city in New York State. In fact, Saratoga Spring was named the 9th best small city in all of America.

5 New York State Hometowns Among Best 10 "Small" Places To Live In America

In other positive news, another study determined that five hometowns in New York State are among the best 10 "small" places to live in America.

Study Names Ten Worst 'Small Cities' in Upstate New York

