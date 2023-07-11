New Sometimes Fatal Tick Disease Confirmed In New York State

Health officials are warning New York State residents about a new tickborne disease that's increasing at alarming rates.

Babesiosis is a relatively new tickborne disease that is spreading across New York State, according to the CDC.

New York State Residents Told To Watch Out For New Tick Disease

Babesiosis is a tickborne disease caused by intraerythrocytic Babesia parasites. In New York and other northeastern states it's mostly transmitted from bites of black-legged ticks.

"Transmission can also occur through blood transfusions, transplantation of organs from infected donors, or congenital (mother-to-child)," the CDC states.

Tickborne Disease In New York Can Be Fatal

New York State Has the Largest Number Of Cases

Reports of Babesiosis have "increased significantly" in New York as well as in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont, the CDC reports.

Tips To Prevent Infection In New York State

The New York State Department of Health offered tips to prevent infection.

"Steps can be taken to reduce the risk for babesiosis and other infections caused by tick bites. The best prevention is through awareness. Generally, ticks cannot jump or fly onto a person. They wait in vegetation and cling to animals and humans when they brush by. Domestic animals can carry ticks into areas where you live such as your house or garage, so brush off animals and look for ticks before they enter these areas. The best prevention is through awareness. Check after every two to three hours of outdoor activity for ticks on clothing or skin. A thorough check of body surfaces for attached ticks should be done at the end of the day. If removal of attached ticks occurs within 36 hours, the risk of tick-borne infection is minimal, New York State Department of Health states.

