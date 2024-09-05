New Rules For All New York Schools Impacts Parents Across State

New York school officials will be notifying parents a lot more during the upcoming school year.

The New York State Education Department is trying to make school shooting drills less traumatic for children.

This week, students are returning to their schools and the new school year brings new rules for school shooting drills.

In the past, parents and educators said the active shooter drills were too traumatic for children.

For this school year, the New York State Department of Education banned realistic active shooter drills.

The updated drills will no longer include "props, actors, simulations, or other tactics intended to mimic a school shooting, incident of violence, or other emergency."

Parents Will Be Notified In Advance

New York schools are expected to conduct eight evacuation drills and four lockdown drills each year.

The new rules require all New York school districts to notify parents at least one week in advance of lockdown drills and school shooting drills as well as fire drills and early dismissal drills.

"Drills must be conducted on different dates as well as days of the week, and times of day," the new rules state. "Notice to parents and those in parental relations regarding drills must be made within one week before each drill."

