New Rules Coming to Big-Name Retail Stores Across New York State

A new law aimed at keeping New Yorkers safe will require retail stores to make some major changes.

New York State lawmakers passed the "retail worker safety act," just before this year's lawmaking session ended.

What This Means In New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Don Pollard loading...

The bill is now going to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk to officially be signed into law.

The law requires "retail worker employers to develop and implement programs to prevent workplace violence."

"The retail worker safety act requiring retail worker employers to develop and implement programs to prevent workplace violence; directs the department of labor to produce a model workplace violence prevention training program; requires employers to provide training on such programs; requires the installation of panic buttons at certain workplaces or wearable or mobile phone-based panic buttons to be provided," the law states.

Panic Buttons Must Be Installed

Canva Canva loading...

The major part of the new law involves panic buttons. Every employer with 50 or more employees most "install panic buttons at easily accessible locations throughout the workplace."

The law states a panic button means "that went pressed (it) immediately dispatches local law enforcement to the workplace."

Walmart Opposes Panic Button Plan In New York State

Walmart Joe Raedle /Getty Images loading...

Walmart officials announced the store has no plans to add a panic button in stores in New York State. CLICK HERE To find out why.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

It's unclear what penalties a retail store will face if they refuse to follow the law.

