Massive New Rules At Schools Across New York

Children across New York State are back in school. The school year brings many new rules that parents and kids need to be aware of.

School districts across New York State all had different first days. But, as of Thursday, Sept. 4, most, if not all, students returned to class

Massive New Rules Are Changing Schools Across New York

Students and educators have several changes to deal with. Including:

First Bell-To-Bell Cellphone Ban

New York State's bell-to-bell smartphone ban is now in effect. Children in K-12 schools statewide, along with Charter schools and BOCES, are no longer allowed to carry their cellphones.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the new rule was issued because children succeed when they're learning and growing, not clicking and scrolling.

"It's back-to-school season, New York! For the first time statewide, schools are going phone-free - helping kids focus and build real-world connections, in the classroom and beyond," Hochul tweeted Thursday morning.

Hochul is also reminding parents to review their district's bell-to-bell smartphone ban, with policies for more than 1,000 schools published online. Schools are required to provide a way for parents to contact their children when necessary and grant medical exemptions.

Required School Vaccinations In New York

The New York State Department of Health is reminding parents about required vaccinations.

"All kids going to public, private, and religious schools, pre-K and day care, must get all required vaccinations unless they have a valid medical exemption," the New York State Department of Health states.

CLICK HERE for all the required vaccines.

