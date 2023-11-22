New Probe: 6.4 Million Cars In New York State May Catch Fire
US officials opened a probe to examine 16 separate recalls issued by popular car makers due to fire risks.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened up a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles.
The recalls are related to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires, officials say.
In September, Hyundai Motor America and Kia America told the owners of millions of vehicles to "park outside."
Kia and Hyundai Issue Recalls for Millions of Vehicles, Advise Owners to Park Outside
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Car Company's Confirm Fire Risk
Hyundai confirmed there were 21 related vehicle fires in the United States as well as 22 thermal incidents, including visible smoke, burning and melting in recalled Hyundai vehicles.
Kia reported at least 10 fires and melting incidents.
There have been no reported crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the recall.
Probe Into Kia and Hyundai
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation reports this probe is to review was “to evaluate the timeliness and scoping of Hyundai and Kia’s defect decision making and adherence with reporting requirements; and understand the varying defect descriptions and remedies between these recalls, CNBC reports.
Is It Your Hometown? Beautiful, Picturesque Upstate New York Hometown Worst To Live
The massive recall involves the antilock braking system modules or hydraulic electronic control units made by Mando.
The Associated Press reports the NHTSA is looking into the popular car companies to see if their decision-making “and adherence with reporting requirements and understand the varying defect descriptions and remedies between these recalls.”
Read More: New York Wants All To Be Aware About Upcoming Winter Weather
Hyundai is "fully cooperating" with investigators adding the company "puts the safety of our customers and employees as the top priority in everything we do." Kia reports "will work closely and in cooperation with NHTSA," according to Reuters.
Best Worst Times To Drive Around Thanksgiving In New York State
Gallery Credit: Bobby Welber