If you haven't been able to get to a Friday Night Boos and Brews at Historic Huguenot Street (HHS) yet this Summer, you are in luck, they have added an extra date.

As you can imagine these Friday night tours are popular and fill up fast that is why you can't wait to make your reservation if you want to be part of one of the last Boos and Brews of the Summer season at HHS. With just three Friday nights left, space is going fast to take this guided tour of Huguenots Street's mysterious history. The tours are now available through Friday, September 4th, which is the Friday of Labor Day weekend.

They call it a fun, spooky and socially distant night out. Friday Night Boos & Brews is a walking tour of one of America's oldest neighborhoods that is full of local legends and spooky tales. The tour starts off at the DuBois Fort Visitor Center where you can pick up complimentary glass of cider or craft beer and then head out through an outdoor tour of down Huguenot street. The evening starts at 7:30 PM and runs until about 9 PM.

This is a ticketed event where you must agree to the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing. Your ticket includes one beverage but additional beverages both alcoholic and non-alcoholic are available. So come enjoy eerie tales of New Paltz as you walk by the Huguenot cemetery that can give you chills even in the middle of the day.