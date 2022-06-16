There is no need to wait until October to enjoy a good ghost story in the Hudson Valley. We are known for our haunted tales. Sleepy Hollow's Headless Horseman, and The Blair Witch Project are both world-famous stories of Hudson Valley Hauntings. We have buildings, historic places, and centuries-old cemeteries that all have a spooky tale or two to tell.

One of the Hudson Valley's most historic places embraces its legends and tales and shares them with you in an entertaining way. Historic Huguenot Street is ready to share its haunted history with you this summer. Every Friday in July you can enjoy Boos and Brews.

Boos and Brews are back at Huguenot Street this July in New Paltz, NY

Paty Quyn Paty Quyn loading...

Certainly back by popular demand, these walking tours of local history that also include stories of mystery and the unexplained have been well attended for a few years now. It's really a simple evening. You meet up with an organized group, get your brew, and you are off on a walking tour of one of America's oldest neighborhoods that just happens to be in New Paltz, New York.

Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz, NY

These events are scheduled for every Friday in July. The tour meets at the DuBois Fort Visitor Center at 7:30 PM. Your ticket includes two complimentary beverages and your tour which usually concludes around 9:00 PM. Hard cider and Craft Beer are served with the non-alcoholic choices of Bottled Water or Sweet Cider. The tour leads you down the streets as your guide shared tales of myths and real-life terrifying events.

This is a ticketed event and children under 13 must be supervised by an adult. Tickets cost $20 for General Admission. $17 discounted admission is available for HHS members, seniors, students, veterans, active military members, their families, and children under 13. Admission is free for children under 6.

Checkout Some of New York's Haunted Places

25 Haunted Places to Visit in New York Are you looking for a thrill? Mandatory stay at home orders and government shutdowns have forced us all into a dull and predictable routine. New York has a rich history of thrilling crimes and horrible hauntings. These spaces are outdoors or big enough to allow for safe social distancing practices. Go outside and live your own “American Horror Story”. You never know what you might find, or what might find you!

Ghosts and Your Favorite Celebrates