New Orange County Mexican Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening

In a time when we keep hearing about how many restaurants were forced to close during the pandemic, it’s great to hear about the grand opening of a new restaurant. This latest culinary addition to the Hudson Valley is right in the heart of the Orange County town of Monroe.

If you are a fan of Mexican cuisine, you’ve now got another choice of places to get it. Jalisco Mexican Restaurant just opened their doors this week at 30 Carpenter Place in Monroe, in the former Gino’s building. And just by taking a quick look at the menu, I can tell this is going to be good.

They’ve got eight different soups to choose from for starters. Usually you get to choose between chicken tortilla soup and black bean. At Jalisco you can choose among eight. Very cool. The menu is huge with several selections of chicken, steak, fish, pork, shrimp dishes and more. Traditional and not so traditional. And the prices look reasonable, too. I'm hungry just thinking about it. I might just have to plan an Orange County road trip soon.

If you are planning to take a ride to Monroe to check out the brand new Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, make sure you factor in a little extra time to check out the town. It’s a lovely place to take a walk, check out some of the shops and businesses, and maybe even take your family on a side a trip to Museum Village not too far away on Route 17M. There are a lot of nice spring and summer weekends on the way, this may be the perfect way to spend one of them.

