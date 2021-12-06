Orange County Museum Hosting the Ultimate Christmas Weekend

I grew up in New Windsor, which is in Orange County. There were a lot of cool things to do when I was a kid, and one of all-time favorite places to visit was Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe. If we had company visiting from out of town, especially if they had kids, a trip to Museum Village was always in order.

So, what’s so cool about Museum Village? It’s a living history museum. Instead of just looking at inanimate stuff, you get to see how things actually worked. How an old-fashioned meal was prepared, how and where a blacksmith works, what life was like back in the day. Everybody at the museum is dressed in period clothes, doing period jobs from the 19th century. What could be better?

Well, actually it does get even better at Christmas time. This weekend, Museum Village will host Christmas in the Village. You’ll get to experience a real old-fashioned Christmas, see a beautifully decorated house, listen to carolers, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. But there will also be modern, local vendors on hand at Christmas in the Village. This means you can get some holiday shopping done. And I’m talking about unique one-of-a-kind gifts from right here in the Hudson Valley.

Christmas in the Village will be both this Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11 AM - 4 PM at Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe. For more information and tickets, visit the Museum Village website.

