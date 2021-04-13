You live in the Hudson Valley, but do you get to enjoy its history and the many museums? One of the best and most educational museums is right in Orange County. It’s Museum Village od Old Smith's Clove on Route 17M in Monroe, and it’s been around for decades. I went to school in the 1970s, and it was one of our favorite places to go to as kids.

Museum Village of Old Smith's Clove is a living museum, which means visitors get treated to demonstrations and reenactments from the past. You really feel as if you’ve stepped back in time. See how meals were made, what blacksmiths worked on, watch a candle maker, visit an old time general store and check out how houses and buildings looked back in the day.

After a rough year in 2020, I'm happy to tell you that Museum Village will be opening for the 2021 season on April 24. That’s great news for Hudson Valley history buffs. They’ve also announced some of the upcoming events, including Fairy Pirate Days, which will be held over two weekends, May 15 and 16 and May 22 and 23. Dress as a pirate, a fairy or both. Fun for kids of all ages. The Zerbini Family Circus will also be at Museum Village for the 2021 season. If you historic reenactments, make sure you catch the recreation of a Grand Army of the Republic encampment.

Just a few of the things to look forward to this year at Museum Village. For information about Museum Village’s 2021 season, to become a member or donate, or for general information about the museum, visit their website.

