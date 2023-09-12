There are Now 4 Bubbakoo’s Burritos in the Hudson Valley

Once there were three now there are 4. Fans of Bubbakoo's Burritos can now grab their favorite order on their way to Lake Minnewaska. Bubbakoo's Burritos has landed in Ulster County, New York.

Bubbakoo's Burritos now has a total of 4 outlets in the Hudson Valley for their popular burritos. Along with the locations in New Windsor, Monroe, and Poughkeepsie, they have added a location in New Paltz. As of this weekend, you can now get a Bubbakoos Student meal in the town that is the home of SUNY New Paltz.

Where is Bubbakoo's Burritos in the Hudson Valley

Bubbakoo's now is one of the many places in New Paltz where you can order Mexican food fare. Next to pizza parlors, Mexican restaurants may be the other largest category for food in New Paltz. What I mean to save is there is no shortage of Mexican food places in New Paltz.

Mexican Restaurants in New Paltz, New York

Guac Taco & Tequila Bar, Los Jalapenos, La Charla, Cocina Mexicana, Crazy Bowls, and Orale Mexico are all restaurants in New Paltz that are also dedicated to bringing locals. student and seasonal visitors Mexican cuisine when they choose to eat in New Paltz. Not to mention that places like Bacchus have a wonderful selection of Mexican-themed food on their menu.

Bubbakoo's Burritos moving into its newest Ulster County location in New Paltz is no surprise. They did a great job of letting people know they were coming. Plus their popularity among people who enjoy burritos is creating a demand for Bubbakoos all over New York.

With 5 stars on the Google review, they are bound to become your favorite if you haven't tried them already. One of their popular choices is what they call Build Your Own Entree. They even offer my favorite Buffalo Cauliflower.

The newest Bubbakoo's Burrito can be found next to Shoprite in New Paltz. Bubbakoo's is located at 260 Main Street in New Paltz now offering Bubbakoo's Burritos Mexican Fusion.

