The Circus Is Coming to Orange County!

Back when I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, there was always a circus coming to town. Seriously, there would be three, four or more circuses in the Hudson Valley during the summer. And I believe the Mid Hudson Civic Center hosted the circus a couple of times a year. And then there were the really big circuses in New York City. There was even an old joke about running away to join the circus. Not so much anymore, though.

So, is the circus a thing of the past? I’m happy to tell you that it is not. In fact, there is a circus coming to Orange County on Memorial Day weekend. That’s right, a real live circus. Just like when we were kids. Today’s circuses are much more aware of what’s right and wrong when it comes to animals, so you don’t even have to worry about that.

The Zerbini Family Circus is coming to Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe on Saturday, May 29 at 2PM and 5PM, Sunday May 30 at 4:30PM, and Monday May 31 at 5PM. The Zerbini Family Circus will offer old fashioned family circus fun under the big top featuring high flyers, jugglers, high wire acts, clowns and more.

If you’re looking for some good, old timey fun for your family over the upcoming Memorial day weekend, why not go to the circus? And when you're done, explore the cool restaurants and shops in Monroe, Montgomery, or some of the other Orange County towns. Sounds like a plan. For more information about the Zerbini Family Circus and other events at Museum Village, visit the website.

