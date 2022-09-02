New Month Brings ‘Several’ New Hunting Rules in New York

The new month brings several new hunting seasons for Empire State residents

This week the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded New York hunters that several hunting seasons are set to being, with the calendar turning to September.

Several Hunting Seasons Begin This Month in New York State

September marks the beginning of several hunting seasons in New York State. Hunting seasons for squirrel and Canada goose begin Sept. 1 in upstate New York, and the early bear and antlerless deer seasons begin Sept. 10 in select wildlife management units (WMUs).

"Early hunting seasons are a great opportunity to mentor and introduce new hunters to hunting," Commissioner Seggos said. "Early bear, antlerless deer, and September goose seasons are all designed to reduce or stabilize wildlife populations in particular areas. By participating in these seasons, hunters help manage wildlife populations toward socially and ecologically desirable levels while enjoying time outdoors with family and friends."

Sept. 1: Canada Goose Hunting Seasons Open

The Canada goose hunting season occurs in all goose hunting zones in New York except the Western Long Island zone.

Hunters are allowed to take eight to 15 birds per day, depending on the zoon.

All upstate New York areas are open from Sept. 1 through 25. The season begins in the Central and Eastern Long Island zones begin on Sept. 6 and runs through Sept. 30. In the Western Long Island zone, the season opens on Oct. 8.

Sept. 10: Early Bear Seasons Begin

The early bear hunting season in parts of southeast New York starts on Sept 10. It runs through Sept 25 in Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) 3A, 3C, 3H, 3J, 3K, 3M, 3P, 3R, 4P, 4R, and 4W.

The early bowhunting season for bears opens in the Southern Zone on Oct. 1, and the firearms bear season will begin Nov. 19. In the Northern Zone, the bowhunting season for bears begins Sept. 17 in WMUs 6A, 6G, 6K, and 6N, and regular bear season in WMUs 5A, 5C, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5J, 6C, 6H, and 6J begins on Sept. 17.

CLICK HERE for an interactive map for the DEC's regions.

Sept. 10: Early Antlerless Deer Seasons Begin

The early antlerless deer season starts on Sept. 10 in WMUs. In WMUs 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A, and 9F. The season runs through Sept. 18.

"Only antlerless deer, those without antlers or having antlers less than three inches long, may be taken during this season and hunters may only use valid deer management permits or deer management assistance program tags," the DEC states.

Hunters in these regions can use firearms, crossbows, or vertical bows. In WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J, and 8C, hunters can only use vertical bows.

CLICK HERE for an interactive map for the DEC's regions.

