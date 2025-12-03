Game-Changing New Law To Save Countless Lives In New York
A game-changing new law in New York could say countless lives.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul just signed a new law regarding organ donation
Close Friends Can Now Help With Organ Donations In New York
A new legislation just signed by Governor Kathy Hochul will allow close friends of deceased individuals without a next of kin to authorize organ donations.
The law, championed by Hudson Valley Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D-Westchester), allows close friends to authorize organ, eye, and tissue donation for a deceased person who has no documented wishes and no available family.
“This legislation is about ensuring that no opportunity to save a life is lost simply because the person who knew the decedent best wasn’t legally recognized,” Paulin stated. “Close friends often serve as caregivers, decision-makers, and are the people who know an individual’s values more than anyone else. It’s only right that they be trusted with this responsibility when no family member is available.”
The purpose of the law is to ensure that lives can be saved after a person without family, next of kin, or documented wishes dies. It also recognizes the importance of close friendships in decision-making.
The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2026. New York was one of only seven states that did not allow such donations.
“We know organ and tissue donation saves countless lives every year. This seemingly small but meaningful change removes an unnecessary barrier that has prevented some donations from moving forward,” Paulin added. “No New Yorker should be denied the chance to give the gift of life simply because the law doesn’t acknowledge the closest person in their life.”
The law is expected to increase the number of life-saving transplants in New York and aligns New York with 43 other states and Washington, D.C.
