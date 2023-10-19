New Law Supports New York Parents Dealing With ‘Devastating’ Loss

New York State introduced a new law that's aimed at helping parents dealing with an incredible loss.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Ava’s Law to support New Yorkers who are recovering from a miscarriage or stillbirth.

New Law In New York Supports New York Parents Dealing With Loss

The new legislation directs the New York State Department of Health to provide the public with information about resources available for individuals who have suffered a pregnancy loss or infant loss.

“Far too many parents are forced to deal with the pain and trauma of losing a child to a miscarriage or stillbirth,” Hochul said. “When the worst occurs, it is imperative that we support the mental and physical health of women who are navigating this loss. With Ava’s Law, we can ensure families have access to the support and resources they need as they recover.”

This should ensure child-bearing New Yorkers have access to the support they need to help their mental and physical recovery, officials say.

More About Ava's Law In New York

“The loss of a child during pregnancy is a devastating occurrence for parents and families to endure, and one many New Yorkers quietly face," New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. I thank Governor Hochul for supporting this legislation which will make certain New Yorkers have access to quality resources during what can be an overwhelming time of grief and need.”

Ava’s Law fixes the public health law to direct the DOH to provide informational pamphlets for those experiencing pregnancy loss or infant loss on what to expect and resources to help them navigate the healing process.

The information will soon be available statewide through DOH’s maternal health website and healthcare providers will be able to offer printed and digital resources.

“We strive to eliminate the information gap by mandating the creation of informational pamphlets in collaboration with reputable organizations. Ava's Law underscores our commitment to accessible resources, ensuring affected individuals have access to vital services like mental health care, milk banks, gynecological support, and postpartum doula services," State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said.

National research shows that about 20 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage within the first 22 weeks.

Studies show that 55 percent of those who experienced pregnancy loss suffered depression.

