New Law May Ban Very Popular Social Media Site In New York State
A social media site that many check each day may soon be banned.
Get your TikTok fix now.
TikTok Is One Of New York's Most Popular Social Media Site
TikTok is one of the most popular social media sites in the world. Over 1.22 billion people access TikTok each month, according to Buffer.
Only Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram and WeChat have more monthly active users.
Facebook has over 3 billion monthly active users.
Why US Officials Are Worried About TikTok
On Tuesday, Intelligence officials briefed House lawmakers about the dangers of TikTok.
Lawmakers are concerned the app gives the Chinese government sweeping access to American user data.
Lawmakers May Ban TikTok In The United States
The intelligence briefing came one day before a highly-anticipated that could ultimately ban TikTok in the U.S.
On Wednesday, House Republicans plan to move forward with a vote that would ban TikTok in the U.S.
If passed, President Joe Biden has already said he will sign the bill into law.
U.S. lawmakers want TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell to an American owner in an attempt to address national security concerns. If the bill is passed and TikTok doesn't sell to an American, the app will be banned.
What Does Donald Trump Think?
Former President Donald Trump, who secured the Republican nomination on Tuesday, is against a TikTok ban.
He believes a ban on TikTok will only increase Facebook's reach. He called Facebook the "enemy of the people."
There are a number of "dangerous and harmful" social media challenges that all should be aware of.
