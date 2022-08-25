New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’

A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley.

In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County.

CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store

Google Google loading...

The lucky ticket was purchased at the Smokes 4 Less located at 982 Main Street in Fishkill. The winning numbers for the July 6 drawing were 8-14-42-45-58 Cash Ball 02.

It was unclear who purchased the winning ticket, until this week.

On Monday, August 22, the New York State Lottery announced a New Jersey woman has claimed her $1,000 A Week For Life second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game.

New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich in Hudson Valley, New York

New York State Lottery New York State Lottery loading...

Angela Chiapetta of Freehold, New Jersey is the holder of the winning ticket. A CASH4LIFE second prize guarantees a minimum payout of $1,000,000, lottery officials say.

Chiapetta received her prize as a single lump sum totaling $651,003 after required withholdings, according to the New York State Lottery. Lottery officials did not say why the New Jersey woman was in the Hudson Valley or what she plans to do with her winnings.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Hudson Valley, New York's 'Luckiest Store' Strikes Again

If the Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill sounds familiar to you, you're not wrong. That's because we've reported on numerous recent winning tickets sold at the Dutchess County store which many say is the "luckiest" store in the Hudson Valley.

Another second-prize CASH4LIFE ticket, worth $1,000 a week for life, for the July 21 CASH4LIFE drawing was purchased at Fishkill, New York store.

The manager of Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill, Tim Grignon, recently told WPDH he's not sure why his customers continue to strike rich. But he does assume the store's luck is helping.

Grignon believes every time the store has a big winner, more customers come in to purchase more tickets.

Brooklyn, New York Man Wins $7 Million in Dutchess County

New York State Lotto New York State Lotto loading...

In May, Osman Antonio Calderon Linarte of Brooklyn claimed his $1,000 A Day For Life top prize from the March 27 CASH4LIFE drawing.

First prize on the daily CASH4LIFE game offers a guaranteed minimum payout of $7,000,000, lotto officials say. It's unclear what brought the Brooklyn man to the Hudson Valley.

The CASH4LIFE ticket was sold at the Hudson Valley's luckiest store on March 27. The lucky winner beat the astronomical 1 in 21,846,048 odds of winning.

In April, we reported a $50,000 third-prize winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill. The Dutchess County store has produced nearly 10 lottery winners since Christmas 2021.

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Dutchess County

Canva/Google Maps Canva/Google Maps loading...

The winning ticket for the April 22 Mega Millions was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located on Main Street in Fishkill, according to the New York State Lottery. That's not all for the store that's been called the luckiest store in the Hudson Valley. A $500,000 top-prize winning ticket was sold for the PICK 10 Drawing on March 2 at the Smokes 4 Less in Dutchess County.

On Christmas Day at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill claimed a $50,000 winner in the Powerball drawing. The next week the same store sold another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket.

Another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Fishkill store on February 12.

Google Google loading...

12 Hudson Valley Street Names That Makes us Laugh The Hudson Valley street names are really funny...to most....LOL!

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.