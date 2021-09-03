I am a bit of a grocery nut. Some women shop for shoes but I enjoy shopping for food. I can spend time in a grocery store like most women spend time in a jewelry store. Full disclosure I like jewelry shopping too but that is a different article.

The Hudson Valley has a great selection of food shopping venues. We can go big like Walmart or Sam's club, we can go supermarket like Price Chopper Hannaford Stop n Shop or Tops. Or we can go specialty like Aldi and Adams Fair Acre Farms and Now we can add the brand New Accord Market to that list.

Earlier this week the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce shared on their Facebook page the soft opening of the new Accord Market at 21 Main Street in Accord. They are so new that they don't even have any stars yet on their Google review.

The Accord Market is open 7 days a week 10 AM to 7 PM. We have shared some pictures below that will have you wanting to shop there for groceries tomorrow. Their Facebook page is up but so new they don't have any photo yet so enjoy the ones we found thanks to the Ulster County Regional Chamber.

Their are a few specialty market throughout the Hudson Valley. My Market in New Paltz on Route 32 is a wonderful small grocery. Now if you are on the other side of the ridge in Ulster County you know that you can stop in to the Accord Market. for fresh produce and other essentials.

